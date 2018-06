Donosimo zgodnu priču o crnoj udovici koju je dečko pronašao u brokuli; umjesto da je ubije odlučio ju je spasiti

So little Broccoli has spun her Web and is getting down to the business of eating she has been very hungry, She also just had an interview with channel 11 , They will be showing her story on channel 36 at 10 o'clock and on channel 11 at 11, Also her adoption has been approved so congratulations to Broccoli on her new home. 😍🤗🤩 She will be going to live with a young lady who recently lost her female black widow. 😊

Objavljuje Life with Elliott and friends u Petak, 15. lipnja 2018.