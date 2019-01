Kako izgleda kad jedna strašna vjeverica pokuša ući u policijsku stanicu? Najbolje da pogledate sami

Squirrel Training

In 2019 we're upping our training game. This video is a test of our officer's ability to handle disorderly subjects who come in to the police department. We were inspired by Rocky chasing a chicken, because 'if you can catch a chicken, you can catch greased lightning!' – right?."If you can handle a squirrel, you can handle, well, we don't know, that's why we're training!"**Note, Mr. Squirrel made it out just fine and was not injured. Our officers on the other hand, they are seeking counseling.**

