Vjeverica je zapela između tračnica; ovo je trenutak kad se nonšalantno bacila na prolaznika da je spasi

So today i was walking home from the creek on the rail road tracks and i see this baby squirrel that can't get over the little ledge so i was going to help him up and next thing i know he crawls on my leg and i walked him half a mile down the tracks with him just hanging on my leg, i got him in the woods and he hopped off and went right up a tree.

Gepostet von Nick Allen am Montag, 19. September 2016