Možda ćete htjeti pogledati video patke koja odlučila usvojiti deset pačića koji su ostali bez mame

This Animal Control Officer found 10 baby ducks on the Southfield Expressway. They had been abandoned. She stopped traffic, rounded them up and brought them to the South Winds Golf Club. We put them in one of our ponds. Our pet duck, who we had named Stella, had hatched her family of nine 2 weeks ago near our cart shed, was swimming at the time. As soon as the officer put the babies in the water, without hesitation, Stella left her family and welcomed the new ones! Way to go Stella!

Objavljuje Chris Grandy u 13. lipnja 2018