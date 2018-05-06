Rubrike
Kanali
Social
Info
Mobilna verzija

Upišite pojam koji želite pretraživati

Najčešće su to pojmovi poput "Kolinda", "politika", "kriminal", "Trump" i slično...

Znanstvenici objavljuju stock fotke koje bi, kao, trebale prikazivati njihov posao; prezabavne su

Ovo je jedan od zabavnijih trendova u posljednje vrijeme

Andrea Božić
Andrea Božić
06.05.2018 14 preporuka 1 komentara
ZADNJA IZMJENA: svi. 6, 2018
Foto: Screenshot Twitter

Kad bi o znanstvenicima zaključivali na temelju stock fotografija, siroti bi ispali kao neki luckasti ljudi koju u svom poslu i ne rade baš previše toga. Do tog otkrića došli su upravo oni sami. Naime, sve je počelo kad je Nicole Paulk, profesorica biokemije i biofizike na University of California u San Franciscu, radila na jednoj prezentaciji i pokušavala pronaći neku za to odgovarajuću fotografiju.

Htjela je naći neku realističnu sliku znanstvenika, a umjesto toga, pronašla je fotografiju čovjeka koji bulji u komadić suhog leda. Fotku je objavila na Twitteru uz zabavan komentar “Ova stock fotografija znantvenika je neprocjenjiva. I ja često pažljivo proučavam komadiće suhog leda, jedan po jedan. Nikad ne možeš biti preoprezan.”

Uglavnom bulje u šarene tekućine, životinje i makete DNK

Ispostavilo se da zapravo hrpa stock fotografija prenosi posve krivu, ali prilično zabavnu sliku o znanstvenicima i njihovu poslu; pa oni tako uglavnom samo zure u životinje, biljke, tekućine raznih boja ili makete DNK.

Zato je Yvette d’Entremont, bivša kemičarka i znanstvena blogerica, došla na zabavnu ideju. Pokrenula je trend među znanstvenicima da takve fotke na Twitteru objavljuju s hashtagom #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob. Ima ih hrpa:

 

, ,
Andrea Božić
Andrea Božić
Telegram autor
225 članaka Više o autoru
Klikni i započni diskusiju

Telegram najčitanije

« »
Ostanite uz telegramov program