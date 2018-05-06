Znanstvenici objavljuju stock fotke koje bi, kao, trebale prikazivati njihov posao; prezabavne su

Kad bi o znanstvenicima zaključivali na temelju stock fotografija, siroti bi ispali kao neki luckasti ljudi koju u svom poslu i ne rade baš previše toga. Do tog otkrića došli su upravo oni sami. Naime, sve je počelo kad je Nicole Paulk, profesorica biokemije i biofizike na University of California u San Franciscu, radila na jednoj prezentaciji i pokušavala pronaći neku za to odgovarajuću fotografiju.

Htjela je naći neku realističnu sliku znanstvenika, a umjesto toga, pronašla je fotografiju čovjeka koji bulji u komadić suhog leda. Fotku je objavila na Twitteru uz zabavan komentar “Ova stock fotografija znantvenika je neprocjenjiva. I ja često pažljivo proučavam komadiće suhog leda, jedan po jedan. Nikad ne možeš biti preoprezan.”

Uglavnom bulje u šarene tekućine, životinje i makete DNK

Ispostavilo se da zapravo hrpa stock fotografija prenosi posve krivu, ali prilično zabavnu sliku o znanstvenicima i njihovu poslu; pa oni tako uglavnom samo zure u životinje, biljke, tekućine raznih boja ili makete DNK.

Zato je Yvette d’Entremont, bivša kemičarka i znanstvena blogerica, došla na zabavnu ideju. Pokrenula je trend među znanstvenicima da takve fotke na Twitteru objavljuju s hashtagom #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob. Ima ih hrpa:

This stock image of a scientist is PRICELESS. I too often find myself inspecting each nugget of dry ice one by one. Can never be too careful 🤣 pic.twitter.com/f1HrDgobuK — Nicole K. Paulk (@Nicole_Paulk) April 24, 2018

I think someone put something in the seminar cookies.#BadStockPhotosOfMyJob pic.twitter.com/pvgpLufQpS — Layla Katiraee (@BioChicaGMO) April 28, 2018

En el laboratorio, los experimentos hablan y cuentan chistes.

Así da gusto trabajar.👨🏻‍🔬

#BadStockPhotosOfMyJob pic.twitter.com/lacw5jS6Zs — Fagocito (@fagocitor) May 6, 2018

It turns out that nuclear engineering is a lot like being the Scarlet Witch. For every fission that happens, there's a overworked nuclear engineer manipulating the atoms by hand#BadStockPhotosOfMyJob pic.twitter.com/0KToMqDk9Y — Katie 'better than the W-23' Mummah (@nuclearkatie) May 6, 2018

Not everyone is cut out for the difficult life of a geneticist. Tilting inaccurate plastic models of DNA back and forth all day is quite a challenge, but someone has to do it. #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob pic.twitter.com/VpeqnC6zr0 — Simon E. Fisher (@ProfSimonFisher) May 6, 2018

Who needs gloves for this scary red liquid that may explode in my eyes? #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob #ppe pic.twitter.com/SgdM3w05c0 — Zandrea (@ProfAmbrose) May 6, 2018

Freehand pour Very Dangerous Blue Liquid (VDBL) from a beaker into tiny tube in a rack you hold with your other hand. #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob

Mandatory eye and respiratory protection, because VDBL. pic.twitter.com/zS22pCRWSt — Kate Adamala (@KateAdamala) April 25, 2018

‘What the f*ck is this?’ One of the key questions biologists like me try to answer on a daily basis by staring intensely at coloured liquids #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob pic.twitter.com/7fRqLm08xP — Erin Williams (@DrErinWill) April 25, 2018

Useful tips to identify minerals in the field. Step one: Rub your face against it. Step two: contemplate your future life together. #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob pic.twitter.com/uNMAvt1FMr — Philip Staudigel (@Carbonateman) April 25, 2018

I spend my days laughing at models of DNA that twist the wrong way #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob pic.twitter.com/G0YxJOq9LF — Liz Tunbridge (@LizTunbridge) May 4, 2018

How many adult materials scientists does it take to make a model molecule. And why with gloves? #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob pic.twitter.com/IbGonODdYk — Chelsea Catania (@cataniac) May 4, 2018