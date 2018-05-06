Znanstvenici objavljuju stock fotke koje bi, kao, trebale prikazivati njihov posao; prezabavne su

Kad bi o znanstvenicima zaključivali na temelju stock fotografija, siroti bi ispali kao neki luckasti ljudi koju u svom poslu i ne rade baš previše toga. Do tog otkrića došli su upravo oni sami. Naime, sve je počelo kad je Nicole Paulk, profesorica biokemije i biofizike na University of California u San Franciscu, radila na jednoj prezentaciji i pokušavala pronaći neku za to odgovarajuću fotografiju.
Htjela je naći neku realističnu sliku znanstvenika, a umjesto toga, pronašla je fotografiju čovjeka koji bulji u komadić suhog leda. Fotku je objavila na Twitteru uz zabavan komentar “Ova stock fotografija znantvenika je neprocjenjiva. I ja često pažljivo proučavam komadiće suhog leda, jedan po jedan. Nikad ne možeš biti preoprezan.”
Uglavnom bulje u šarene tekućine, životinje i makete DNK
Ispostavilo se da zapravo hrpa stock fotografija prenosi posve krivu, ali prilično zabavnu sliku o znanstvenicima i njihovu poslu; pa oni tako uglavnom samo zure u životinje, biljke, tekućine raznih boja ili makete DNK.
Zato je Yvette d’Entremont, bivša kemičarka i znanstvena blogerica, došla na zabavnu ideju. Pokrenula je trend među znanstvenicima da takve fotke na Twitteru objavljuju s hashtagom #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob. Ima ih hrpa:
This stock image of a scientist is PRICELESS. I too often find myself inspecting each nugget of dry ice one by one. Can never be too careful 🤣 pic.twitter.com/f1HrDgobuK
— Nicole K. Paulk (@Nicole_Paulk) April 24, 2018
I think someone put something in the seminar cookies.#BadStockPhotosOfMyJob pic.twitter.com/pvgpLufQpS
— Layla Katiraee (@BioChicaGMO) April 28, 2018
#BadStockPhotosOfMyJob pic.twitter.com/psKgCvQVwq
— Janine Bruce (@CakeOfTheWeek) April 30, 2018
En el laboratorio, los experimentos hablan y cuentan chistes.
Así da gusto trabajar.👨🏻🔬
#BadStockPhotosOfMyJob pic.twitter.com/lacw5jS6Zs
— Fagocito (@fagocitor) May 6, 2018
It turns out that nuclear engineering is a lot like being the Scarlet Witch. For every fission that happens, there's a overworked nuclear engineer manipulating the atoms by hand#BadStockPhotosOfMyJob pic.twitter.com/0KToMqDk9Y
— Katie 'better than the W-23' Mummah (@nuclearkatie) May 6, 2018
Not everyone is cut out for the difficult life of a geneticist. Tilting inaccurate plastic models of DNA back and forth all day is quite a challenge, but someone has to do it. #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob pic.twitter.com/VpeqnC6zr0
— Simon E. Fisher (@ProfSimonFisher) May 6, 2018
Who needs gloves for this scary red liquid that may explode in my eyes? #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob #ppe pic.twitter.com/SgdM3w05c0
— Zandrea (@ProfAmbrose) May 6, 2018
Freehand pour Very Dangerous Blue Liquid (VDBL) from a beaker into tiny tube in a rack you hold with your other hand. #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob
Mandatory eye and respiratory protection, because VDBL. pic.twitter.com/zS22pCRWSt
— Kate Adamala (@KateAdamala) April 25, 2018
‘What the f*ck is this?’ One of the key questions biologists like me try to answer on a daily basis by staring intensely at coloured liquids #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob pic.twitter.com/7fRqLm08xP
— Erin Williams (@DrErinWill) April 25, 2018
Since this is now a thing 👩🏻🔬#BadStockPhotosOfMyJob @UDMChemClub pic.twitter.com/seR3ibfYMv
— Danielle Maxwell (@Danielle_Maxwel) April 25, 2018
What could she possibly be timing?!?!#BadStockPhotosOfMyJob pic.twitter.com/fl1gSwDmky
— Amy McCarthy (@mommymccarthy) April 25, 2018
As a plant pathologist, I’ll never forget my first disease diagnosis. There’s something so magical about hearing those roots. #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob @plantdisease @Nangreg @psuPPEM pic.twitter.com/Wc4FqNOYbA
— Alyssa Collins (@PACropDoc) April 26, 2018
Useful tips to identify minerals in the field. Step one: Rub your face against it. Step two: contemplate your future life together. #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob pic.twitter.com/uNMAvt1FMr
— Philip Staudigel (@Carbonateman) April 25, 2018
I spend my days laughing at models of DNA that twist the wrong way #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob pic.twitter.com/G0YxJOq9LF
— Liz Tunbridge (@LizTunbridge) May 4, 2018
How many adult materials scientists does it take to make a model molecule. And why with gloves? #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob pic.twitter.com/IbGonODdYk
— Chelsea Catania (@cataniac) May 4, 2018
Photo captioned: Mad scientist yelling at a lab mouse, angry about a failed experiment 😂#BadStockPhotosOfMyJob pic.twitter.com/xYXhRS1iJN
— Aparna Shah 🧠 👩🔬 (@Neuro_musings) May 4, 2018